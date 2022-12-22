In this file photo, motorists brave snowy conditions on University Drive as the blizzard envelopes Denton on in 2021. Denton is experiencing a cold front with low wind chills and snow possible today and tomorrow.
We're in for a cold one, folks! Some frigid, windy weather is underway. Check out today's forecast, this morning's headlines and some last-minute tips on dealing with the temperature.
Winter starting with a blast
On top of a wind chill advisory, the National Weather Service also issued a hard freezing warning.
There’s a slight chance of snow flurries and freezing drizzle before 10 a.m. While the high temperature for the day is 42 degrees, it could fall to 18 degrees by noon. The morning will be mostly cloudy but the skies will gradually clear as they day progresses.
Wind chill in the negatives could blow across the area Thursday. The blustering winds will be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
When night falls, the temperature will drop even further to around 10 degrees. Frosty and freezing conditions will kill crops or other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Remember: To prevent freezing, wrap any exposed pipes and allow faucets to slowly drip. Ensure irrigation systems are turned off and winterized. If you have outdoor pets or livestock, provide them shelter from the wind and rain.
More chilly weather is expected over the next several days.
Denton has multiple warming centers and shelters for those in need of a safe place to stay. These include the newly opened city community shelter operated by Our Daily Bread Together with Monsignor King at 909 N. Loop 288 and the Salvation Army’s shelter at 1508 E. McKinney St.
Both Our Daily Bread and the Salvation Army are looking for volunteers to help serve the increased amount of people who will seek their services due to the inclement weather.
Festive Friday night fun
Dan's Silverleaf is bringing some live music and magic to start the holiday weekend with a Christmas benefit concert Friday night. Ritchy Flo Magic, a Denton magician and rapper, curated the holiday entertainment for the concert.
Proceeds benefit Denton County Meals On Wheels, which provides transportation and home-delivered meals to individuals who are homebound or have disabilities. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase.
When: Friday at 8 p.m.
Where: Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.