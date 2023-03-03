Clearing skies after some morning rain. High 63F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 4:03 am
In this Nov. 4, 2022, file photo, a rainbow hovered over Greenbelt below Ray Roberts Lake after a bout of severe thunderstorms.
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton, how'd you weather last night's storm? With nicer weather in the forecast today and this weekend, we can focus on some other news.
Check out the latest news below and keep up with all of today's updates at DentonRC.com.
>> The dire situation Denton County seniors on fixed income say they're facing with housing insecurity. Local activists are raising awareness about the high rent rates that are "holding renters like hostages."
>> How Denton ISD parents can transfer their students to a different campus without moving or leaving the district. Need help on the application process? Education reporter Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales walks parents through the process.
>> The events we're checking out now that the weather's better — we've got a festival celebrating women in rock, sports and inflatables for kids at the Civic Center, and an open house for citizens to learn what Denton has in store at its parks.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
