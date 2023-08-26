Good morning, Denton! If you're looking for something fun to do today, you can stop by Denton County Brewing Company for their beer and cheese pairing party. There's also a magic show tonight at Studio E!

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags