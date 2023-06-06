Good morning, Denton! We have an update on how the $150 million worth of upgrades to the Lewisville dam are going, plus some exciting news about our city's new pet mayor.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags