File photo — Dec. 14, 2021. Seven-year-old Joshua Semper shops with Lisa Ross, a mental health officer with the Denton Police Department, during Tuesday’s Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Denton. The Denton Police Officers Association’s annual event lets officers help make the season a little brighter for 112 local children as they shop together for clothing and toys.
It's halfway through the week and Denton seems to have finally shaken off that troublesome rain — it seems the weather has taken a turn for the better, albeit a little chilly.
UNT's new head football coach: The university hired Eric Morris Tuesday, who comes from Washington State University, with stops at Incarnate World and Texas Tech along the way. The Mean Green are banking on him as they head into the American Athletic Conference in 2023.
In the clear
It will start off mostly cloudy this morning, but it won't be anything like the rain and storms of Tuesday. After mid-morning, the clouds will start to clear with a high temperature near 55 degrees. Expect northwest winds between 5 and 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Then as night sets in, the clouds should clear completely. The low temperature will reach 36 degrees.
Today's happenings
Shop with a Cop
If there's a large police presence at Walmart this morning, it's not another shoplifting call. The Denton Police Department is holding its annual Shop with a Cop today. Police will be shopping for toys and clothes for about 125 local children and their families.
When: Today, 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Where: Walmart located at 1515 South Loop 288
