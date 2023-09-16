Sunny. High 89F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 17, 2023 @ 4:08 am
Here's the morning brief you should have received! We wanted to make sure you got the most up-to-date version of our daily newsletter, since today is game day for the Mean Green football team — they'll face off against Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. with Chandler Rogers as starting quarterback.
>> Autism Adventures, a local nonprofit that sponsors bi-monthly social events for families with children on the spectrum, is hosting their next event on Sunday at Bowlero Denton. The all-volunteer organization aims to create a safe space for the children and their families.
>> In the early hours of Thursday morning, a driver who police observed had marijuana in his car drove away from the officer who attempted to detain him. The driver struck the officer’s car while driving away. Denton police are currently investigating the driver.
>> As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, Rudy Rodriguez highlights the importance of Latino culture in Denton and the beginnings of the city’s Latino legacy in part one of this weekly series throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
