Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High around 45F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 5:20 am
The Courthouse on the Square is shrouded by low-level cumulus with a waxing-crescent moon peeking through a break in the clouds as a cold front sweeps through Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Public safety reporter
>> How Denton's rapid development impacts local coyote populations — A look into why you might be seeing more coyote sightings on Next Door from our city reporter Christian McPhate.
>> New equipment for Denton County constables, for protection and transparency — Denton County commissioners unanimously approved the purchase over $700,000 worth of Tasers and cameras for the peace officers.
>> An increased police presence at Vintage Boulevard this week, but it's no cause for concern, as the Denton Police Department is gradually starting its operations at the new South Substation.
>> An upcoming open house at the Islamic Association of Lewisville & Flower Mound — officials said the annual event on Feb. 25 is a chance to rekindle connections and learn how different cultures can harmonize.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
