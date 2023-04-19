Cloudy and becoming windy. High 83F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 6:00 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton. Today's gray skies match the mood of some of Denton's existing small business owners. Here you'll see what's getting them down and what local business looks like lately.
Business aside, keep up with all the other categories of news today at DentonRC.com.
>> A barbeque joint, wine tasting spot and other new palatable places to visit. Business reporter Amber Gaudet covers the latest changes to Denton's business landscape in What's Open, What's Closed.
>> The group of locals hit hard by inflation's impact on spending habits: small business owners. In this edition of the Your Money, Your Home newsletter, business owners lament how rising economic pressures could push them out of Denton.
>> One more seat on the Denton ISD school board — the Place 7 race is divided by fundamental values and experience. Meet the candidates, incumbent Patsy Sosa-Sanchez and challenger Carolyn Rachaner.
(Find all of the DRC's coverage on the May 6 election on the Elections webpage.)
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
