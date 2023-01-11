Sun and clouds mixed. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds early. Mostly clear skies along with windy conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 11, 2023 @ 4:50 am
Public safety reporter
Yes, it's Jan. 11, but the warm weather today might make you double-check your calendar. Today's headlines will keep you grounded, though.
The news we're thinking about this morning ...
>> The new Denton County Emergency Services Department District 1 chief, who is taking the helm at an uncertain time, yet stays confident.
>> A Denton County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed an allegedly armed man Monday during a welfare check and possible domestic disturbance in Sanger — but details of the incident are still being released.
Speak up on housing in Denton
The city of Denton is seeking feedback for its 2023-27 Consolidated Plan, which covers what the city should prioritize in housing and community development over the next five years.
Attending a public hearing on the planning process tomorrow to share your input in-person and/or complete an online survey by Feb. 9.
Good grief
The sunny weather might not be matching your wintry moods. If that’s the case, check out a dark reimagining of the classic comic strip Peanuts in the play Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead on Friday.
Denton’s Blue Firebox Theater Co. is bringing Charlie Brown and his friends to the stage as teenagers. Note that this play comes with a warning for explicit content. General admission is $12.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
