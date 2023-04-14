Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 4:38 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton. Today we're talking new businesses, parks, infrastructure and more coming to Denton and other areas. Get informed on the proposed plans below — Denton wants your input.
Keep up with the rest of our latest reporting in news and local sports at DentonRC.com.
>> The future of development in Southeast Denton area — the city is seeking your feedback on a proposed plans for 600 acres of land. There are four meetings coming up next week to attend in-person or virtually.
>> The new Costco coming to the corner of US 380 and FM 1385 — this new Prosper location is expected to bring new tax revenue and stimulate the local economy. Groundbreaking is tentatively expected for this fall.
>> The grand openings, 100-year anniversaries and Texas rodeo traditions Denton is celebrating this weekend. Looking for something fun? We've covered all the details on this weekend's events.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
