Sunny. Hot. High 101F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 19, 2023 @ 7:34 am
Good morning, Denton! Happy Juneteenth to all who celebrate. Also, remember to stay cool out there today as we are under an excessive heat warning!
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> The National Weather Service of Fort Worth issued an excessive heat warning for today and tomorrow for areas that include Denton County. The high for today is expected to be 98 degrees with a heat index value of 109.
>> A 39-year-old motorcyclist died from injuries sustained during a collision with an SUV on Loop 288 on Saturday. The SUV driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
>> Today is Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the emancipation of the last slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865. Denton held a parade to celebrate the occasion on Saturday — check out our photo gallery of the event. There is also another Juneteenth event going on at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios tonight.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
