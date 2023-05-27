Good morning, Denton! A driver for the GoZone ride-share service was slapped by another driver while working, and a local superintendent is retiring after a successful 15 years at Argyle ISD.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags