Happy Friday, Denton! The city of Denton and its schools are making big money moves. Projects worth hundreds of thousands and even a million dollars got the green light recently.

Read about them below and keep up with the rest of today's news at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags