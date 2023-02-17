Sunny. High near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 4:50 am
Public safety reporter
Happy Friday, Denton! The city of Denton and its schools are making big money moves. Projects worth hundreds of thousands and even a million dollars got the green light recently.
Read about them below and keep up with the rest of today's news at DentonRC.com.
>> Denton ISD approving a $1 million health clinic for its employees — Board members said opening the district's own clinic is cheaper than other benefit options, but some still worry.
>> Denton Parks and Recreation received $600,000 in grant funds. The city has plans to make its parks more accessible and enjoyable.
>> This weekend's slate of live music and unique-to-Denton events. (Don't miss the dachshund races tomorrow at Culture Fest downtown.)
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
