Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. High 93F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 16, 2023 @ 2:20 am
Good morning, Denton! If you're looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend, consider visiting the new Meow Wolf art installation in Grapevine to see art pieces created by UNT graduates.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> Two 19-year-old Guyer High School graduates were arrested on Thursday after they were found wandering the halls of the school in the early hours of the morning. Both men were charged with criminal trespass.
>> Police arrested 23-year-old Kendrick Freeney early Friday morning for the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of WinCo Foods. Freeney’s bail was set at $500,000.
>> Meow Wolf, an immersive art experience, just opened a new location in Grapevine. The installation, entitled The Real Unreal, features art from UNT alumni.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
