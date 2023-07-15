Good morning, Denton! If you're looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend, consider visiting the new Meow Wolf art installation in Grapevine to see art pieces created by UNT graduates.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags