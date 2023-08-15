Good morning, Denton! Questions surrounding recall lawsuits filed by a former city council member have emerged, and a local woman who drove while intoxicated caused a power outage.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags