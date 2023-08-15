Sunny. Hot. High 94F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..
A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 15, 2023 @ 1:23 pm
Good morning, Denton! Questions surrounding recall lawsuits filed by a former city council member have emerged, and a local woman who drove while intoxicated caused a power outage.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> The City of Denton informed residents last week that lawsuits involving former city council member Alison Maguire had recently ended. However, Maguire’s attorney says that the lawsuits ended months ago and questions whether taxpayers are being overcharged by the city’s counsel.
>> A 49-year-old woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with three or more previous convictions on Sunday after she crashed into an electrical transformer box while driving drunk. The crash caused the power in the western Denton neighborhood she was in to go out.
>> The North Texas Fair and Rodeo kicks off on Friday, and there are several great musical performers headlining the main stage this year! Take a look at who will be hitting the stage and learn more about their music before you see them play live.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
