Mainly sunny. Hot. High near 100F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds. Low 78F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 6:03 am
Good morning, Denton! A local transgender teenager is featured on a new episode of an ABC series to talk about his life and experiences. Additionally, we are still under an excessive heat warning today (it was extended until 8 p.m. on Wednesday) so please remember to utilize Denton's cooling shelters and stay cool.
>> Denton residents Amber and Adam Briggle are known for advocating for transgender youth like their son, Max. Max is featured on the latest episode of the ABC series Our America: Who I’m Meant to Be to tell his story. You can stream the episode now on Hulu.
>> The Denton Natatorium will be temporarily closed until further notice due to HVAC repairs that are being made. Swim lessons scheduled at the Natatorium for June 19-29 will be held at the Denton Civic Center Pool instead.
>> Fort Worth is a great place to visit when you live in Denton! We have a guide on how to get from Denton to Fort Worth using public transportation and ridesharing for those who don’t have a car.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
