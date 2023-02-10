Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 6:11 am
Michael Clark dances with his daughter, Melody, during the My Little Valentine Family Dance in February 2022.
Public safety reporter
Excited for that weekend date night with a special Valentine or maybe just flying solo this year? We'll have you covered for all your romantic (or not) plans.
But before looking ahead to this weekend, check out what news is in store for today, and keep up with the latest at DentonRC.com.
>> The $1.9 million health care grant the University of North Texas recently received that could make a difference in substance abuse treatment disparities and worker shortages throughout DFW.
>> Sharing the love — don't have any plans yet? We've got a couple ways to celebrate Valentine's Day this weekend in Denton. Not in a romantic relationship? No problem! There's still something to do solo or with friends and it will probably still warm your heart.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
