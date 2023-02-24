Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 5:22 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton! By now you've probably heard city officials discuss — and noticed yourself — how much Denton's population is growing. But with growth comes growing pains.
Our latest news covers that and more. Read more about it below and keep up with all of today's news at DentonRC.com.
>> The city of Denton's response to a growing population of people experiencing homelessness — Denton police said their Crisis Intervention Response Team and Homeless Outreach Team are struggling to manage the call volume.
>> Gov. Greg Abbott's advocacy of nontraditional school choices, like homeschool or private schools — Denton ISD officials discuss how school choice could impact campuses as the district experiences record growth.
>> The interesting spread of events happening in Denton this weekend. From Black History Month celebrations to live music to storm chasing, there's plenty of options to make this weekend memorable.
>> The family of river otters captured on camera for the first time in Denton at Clear Creek Heritage Center.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
