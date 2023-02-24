Good morning, Denton! By now you've probably heard city officials discuss — and noticed yourself — how much Denton's population is growing. But with growth comes growing pains.

Our latest news covers that and more. Read more about it below and keep up with all of today's news at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags