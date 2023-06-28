Sunny. Hot. High 104F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 7:00 am
Good morning, Denton! It is, you guessed it, still hot. Denton County continues to stay under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. this evening. Please, stay hydrated, stay cool and stay safe.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> Denton's initiative to "ban the box" was delayed until January to give time for Denton City Council to hold public hearings ahead of their vote. The initiative seeks to prohibit employers from asking about criminal history on applications to give formerly incarcerated individuals a fair chance during the hiring process.
>> As Fourth of July weekend approaches, we want to remind you that fireworks are prohibited in the city of Denton — there is a $2,000 fine for possessing them within city limits. We also compiled some other safety tips to keep in mind if you’ll be using fireworks in Denton County to celebrate.
>> Even if you're not setting off fireworks yourself, there's plenty of entertainment to check out, and fireworks to see — from Sanger to Krum and Little Elm to Flower Mound, we rounded up what each city has going on for Independence Day this weekend through Tuesday.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
