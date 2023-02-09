Partly cloudy skies. High 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 6:41 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton. The Denton Record-Chronicle has stayed on the trail of some big stories in Denton's criminal justice system — even after the case is seemingly closed.
Grab your coffee and scroll through the latest findings in a few cases.
>> The affidavit obtained by the Record-Chronicle that gives more detail on why two 17-year-olds were charged with murder — the pair allegedly shot and killed a Little Elm man during a drug deal.
>> The medical examiner's autopsy findings after a Denton County man drank a once-mysterious liquid in court and died last August — it was determined Edward Leclair committed suicide by drinking sodium nitrite after hearing he was found guilty of a child sexual abuse offense.
>> A Denton man found guilty of murder filing to appeal his conviction. Xavier Patterson was convicted on Jan. 27 of murdering the mother of his children. But now, he has the opportunity to fight the verdict.
>> Denton ranked the least expensive of 15 cities in the Dallas metro area in a new report on rent prices.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.