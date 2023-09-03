Good morning, Denton! East Side Denton is celebrating its 10 year anniversary today with a day full of live music and drink specials. The festivities start at 11 a.m.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0