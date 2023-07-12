Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Hot. High 106F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Mainly clear. Low 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 8:21 am
Good morning, Denton! Our city will once again be on the small screen on July 22 when the new season of The American Dream, a show that highlights real estate, airs. Will you be tuning in?
>> A manager at LSA Burger Co. reported on Monday morning that a safe containing several thousand dollars was stolen from the restaurant Sunday night. Surveillance footage showed three suspects entering the popular downtown burger joint around the time the safe was stolen.
>> UNT has tapped Paul S. Krueger, an engineer and inventor whose research was featured in an exhibit at the Perot Museum, to be the new dean of the College of Engineering.
>> Local real estate agent Chrissy Mallouf is helping to give Denton a spotlight in the latest season of the TV show The American Dream, which showcases real estate across the country. The first episode to feature Mallouf will air on July 22.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
