Good morning, Denton! The Denton Police Department is being asked to address issues with Proposition B following an alleged whistleblower from the department contacting Decriminalize Denton.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags