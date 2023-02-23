A mix of clouds and sun. High 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 5:52 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton! Almost to the weekend. In the meantime, there are some local legal issues are staying top of mind, while other battles are settling down. Check out the latest on what's at stake.
>> Marijuana criminalization in Denton despite an ordinance passed by voters last November. City officials say they don't have the authority to carry out voters' will.
>> The fate of a local restaurant at the center of a family legal battle. Following a settlement, Thai Ocha is here to stay and another restaurant is coming to town.
>> The support for Denton's first responders. The Denton Fire Department received a $4 million grant to further its emergency response efforts in west Denton.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
