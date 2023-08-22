Sunny to partly cloudy. Near record high temperatures. High around 105F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 22, 2023 @ 4:53 am
Good morning, Denton! Denton ISD had to order a few replacement buses after five broke down last Thursday. One of the five buses broke down due to overheating.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> The first week of school for Denton ISD wasn't without its hiccups — five district buses broke down last week while taking students to and from campus. Each school bus that broke down is over 17 years old.
>> Nineteen-year-old Anshawn Phiffer was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a 24-year-old man on Fry Street in 2022.
>> Film critic Preston Barta chatted with Stewart Thorndike, the director of the new film Bad Things. Thorndike describes the movie as “a queer riff on The Shining.” Find out more about this contemporary take on a classic and hear more from the director in Barta’s interview.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
