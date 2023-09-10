Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 11, 2023 @ 3:13 am
Good morning, Denton! If you're in search of a nice Sunday activity, you can catch Gwynne Johnson singing some jazz tunes at Steve's Wine Bar from 6 to 8 p.m.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> Florida International took home the win in yesterday’s game, beating UNT with a 46-39 score. Coach Eric Morris called the loss “unacceptable.”
>> Yesterday, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton hosted a reunion event for people who were treated in the hospital’s NICU unit as infants. This event was part of NICU awareness month, which spotlights NICU health professionals and patients.
>> The Denton Record-Chronicle’s film critic Preston Barta spoke to Trish Sie, the director of the new Amazon Prime movie Sitting in Bars with Cake. The film, which is based on true events, follows two best friends who bring cakes to bars as a way to make friends while living in Los Angeles.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
