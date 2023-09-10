Good morning, Denton! If you're in search of a nice Sunday activity, you can catch Gwynne Johnson singing some jazz tunes at Steve's Wine Bar from 6 to 8 p.m.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags