Good morning, Denton! If you need a cool, indoor activity to do today, local singer Alexandra Tayara will be performing at Bramblitt's Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery from 4-6 p.m. You can expect to hear a mixture of cover songs and originals.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

