Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 8:54 am
Good morning, Denton! The Denton Blues Festival kicks off today with a community karaoke battle at Quakertown Park. There's also a pickleball social happening this evening for those who are fans of the sport.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> Workers at a Starbucks in Bartonville went on strike yesterday afternoon because of a new drink promotion that was introduced. The buy one, get one free promotion wasn’t negotiated with the workers’ union, and they became “severely understaffed” as a result.
>> This week’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting confirmed that several new housing projects are coming to Denton, including a multifamily development on Mayhill Road.
>> The Denton Fire Department is launching a new monthly educational program that will teach Denton residents important skills for life saving situations. The free program starts on Sept. 21 with a class on general preparedness.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
