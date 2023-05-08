Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 5:34 am
Good morning, Denton! The Denton Diablos soccer team is heading into this week with a win. We are also looking back at former Denton County judge Mary Horn's legacy.
Keep up with all the latest updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> The Denton Diablos soccer team opened their season with a 2-0 win against the Fort Worth Vaqueros yesterday. The semi-professional team previously won the National Premier Soccer League championship in 2021.
>> The Denton Police Department handled 390 service calls and made nine arrests on Saturday. One notable arrest was that of a woman who attempted to steal a vacuum cleaner at Target after paying for the other items in her cart.
>> Former trailblazing Denton County judge Mary Horn died at her home on April 21. As her May 12 funeral service nears, we’ve compiled five key parts of Horn’s legacy.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
