A clear sky. Low 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 20, 2023 @ 10:10 pm
Good morning, Denton! The lack of rain combined with continuous high temperatures has resulted in a water conservation request for Denton County.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> The Upper Trinity Regional Water District, which serves all of Denton County, has asked that people scale back their outdoor watering in order to conserve water. They recommend limiting watering to a maximum of two days per week between 6 and 10 p.m.
>> The Denton Police Department made 15 arrests on Friday. One 25-year-old man was arrested that day for possession of a loaded gun and a THC substance in his vehicle.
>> The Denton County 4-H Club is offering a discounted fee for parents who enroll their children early before the Sept. 1 start date.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Your weekly guide to surviving college and thriving in Denton.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.