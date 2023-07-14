Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 100F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 9:34 am
Good morning, Denton — happy Friday! Celebrate the weekend by catching a live show at a venue like Dan's Silverleaf or Harvest House to help support local music.
>> The emergency shelter wing at the Denton Community Shelter will reopen today after being closed due to a leak in the sprinkler system that occurred on July 5.
>> UNT has confirmed that the university only has room for freshman in on-campus housing for the 2023-24 school year.
>> There’s never a shortage of live music events in Denton. This weekend will be packed with performances by local musicians at your favorite Denton venues. Who will you be going to see?
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
