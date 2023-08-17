Clear skies. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 4:52 pm
Good morning, Denton! More additions to the November ballot have been made since the City Council meeting on Tuesday, and TWU made a noteworthy decision about tuition concerning the next two years.
>> During Tuesday night’s meeting, City Council members voted to approve the $309.5 million bond package for November’s ballot. However, a new city hall will not be included. Find out what else will appear on the ballot this November, including $15 million allocated to affordable housing.
>> The Denton Police Department made 11 arrests on Tuesday. One person arrested was a 26-year-old man who officers determined was too intoxicated to safely finish field sobriety tests.
>> TWU’s Board of Regents recently approved a tuition freeze for the next two years. The university’s vice president for Finance and Administration says that this decision will give an additional $4.6 million to the university budget.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
