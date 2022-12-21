Volunteers serve guests at Our Daily Bread in 2021. This week, the nonprofit, which just opened a new shelter on Loop 288, is in need of volunteers as the weather pushes more people into shelters this week.
Welcome to Wednesday and to winter, Denton! We're looking at one last day before the chill and some upcoming events to add to this week's itinerary. Though, you might be more tempted to stay at home given the weather.
Today we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 50. Light winds will blow across Denton in the morning. And wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph.
Overnight, temperatures will drop to about 37 degrees. Have your layers ready if you catch yourself outdoors in the early hours of Thursday morning. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory warning of cold winds that could result in hypothermia if unprepared.
With the impending freeze, take some time today to sign up as a shelter volunteer for one of Denton's refuges from the weather. Both Our Daily Bread and the Salvation Army are looking for help as the temperature dropping will likely increase demand for their services.
Sign up to volunteer with Our Daily Bread here and the Salvation Army here.
Mark your calendar
Crafter’s Corner
The Emily Fowler Library is hosting an event tomorrow for crafty locals to come together and share their expertise with others — attendees can bring their favorite crafts and exchange patterns.
When: Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Emily Fowler Library, at 502 Oakland St.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.