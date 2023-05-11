Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 5:51 am
Good morning, Denton. Despite an alarming image circulating online and a social media post that caused concern this week, Denton police have determined that there aren't any threats to Denton ISD schools after investigating each report.
Keep up with the latest in news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> The importance of mental health in May — the Denton County LOSS Team is hosting a candlelight vigil May 20 in Flower Mound to remember loved ones lost to suicide and to support their surviving friends and family.
>> Officials determined that foul play was unlikely in the case of a 67-year-old man found dead during a storage unit fire last week — Denton Deputy Fire Marshal Jeb Miller said it's likely the fire was an accident, as the man was known to make his own fireworks.
>> Commencement is just a few days away! We know that this year’s graduates are busy finishing up the semester, so we created a guide to what the big day will look like, from regalia all the way up to the actual ceremony.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
