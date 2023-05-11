Good morning, Denton. Despite an alarming image circulating online and a social media post that caused concern this week, Denton police have determined that there aren't any threats to Denton ISD schools after investigating each report.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

