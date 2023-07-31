Generally clear. Low 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 31, 2023 @ 9:10 pm
>> A 41-year-old man who caught the attention of Denton Police after a hit-and-run was arrested for driving while intoxicated for a third time. The man also allegedly spat on a nurse and officers while at the hospital for a blood draw.
>> Denton City Council recently approved a new recycling and diversion ordinance that would give local apartment residents the option to recycle from home.
We are excited to announce that the Denton Record-Chronicle is now offering free online access to all students at UNT, NCTC and TWU! Students can sign up by registering as a new user with their university-issued email address.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
