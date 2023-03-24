Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. High 67F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 4:47 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton. From kindergarten to college, today's news takes a look at the changes brewing in Denton schools and beyond.
Read more about it below and stay informed on all of today's news at DentonRC.com.
>> Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to empower parents. The governor will visit Denton Calvary Academy to promote expanding school choice options in Texas. Education reporter Cindy Breeding-Gonzales covers why parents should care.
>> Price increases for premium seating at University of North Texas athletic games. Wondering why or whether the higher price is worth it? North Texas sports reporter Brett Vito has answers.
>> The all-ages fun in store for this weekend. Among some local events, you'll find the city's biggest cleanup event, fundraisers, story time, swing bands and more.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
