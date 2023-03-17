A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. High around 55F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 7:51 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton, and happy St. Patrick's Day! Got any green on?
Before we delve into some holiday fun on the Square, take a look at today's latest news. There's likely some changes coming to Denton's retail and political landscape soon.
>> A new 319,000-square-foot shopping center coming to Rayzor Ranch. It's not set in stone which retailers will occupy the space, but among the proposed stores are Target, At Home, Dick's Sporting Goods and more. Business reporter Amber Gaudet covers all the possibilities in her latest.
>> How well the people seeking your vote align with your political ideologies — as the May 6 election approaches, city reporter Christian McPhate takes a look at how some of the past and present City Council members have voted on issues that matter to Denton.
>> A slew of Irish events to come this weekend as the city celebrates St. Patrick's Day — check out our weekend itinerary of book fairs, bar crawls, music and more. Just don't forget to dress the part!
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
