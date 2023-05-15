Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 6:47 am
Good morning, Denton! Following Denton’s recent election, the beginning of a bond advisory committee has started to form in order to decide on the city's next bond package.
>> The new Special Citizen Bond Advisory Committee will determine what the city bond should include when it appears on the ballot this November. Twenty-six nominations for the 40 committee members will be voted on at tomorrow’s City Council meeting.
>> One of the 16 arrests the Denton Police Department made on Saturday included a 19-year-old man who was stopped for driving without headlights. Officers allegedly smelled marijuana and alcohol in the vehicle, and found a loaded firearm in the car as well.
>> The UNT Dallas Trailblazers esports team recently won two National Association of Collegiate Esports Western Conference championship titles. The team won titles in the games Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Overwatch 2 — the first in the history of the program.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
