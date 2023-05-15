Good morning, Denton! Following Denton’s recent election, the beginning of a bond advisory committee has started to form in order to decide on the city's next bond package. 

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags