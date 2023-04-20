Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 5:30 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton! The Denton Police Department has had its hands full with DWI cases, and a new program has freed up some of their time.
Read more about the latest with Denton PD below and keep up with the rest of today's news at DentonRC.com.
>> A new program in the Denton Police Department's jail that has already improved the safety and efficiency of DWI arrests — before, officers had to wait with intoxicated suspects in hospital lobbies and ERs, making the process more risky for themselves, the suspects and the public.
>> Denton City Council members unexpectedly took discussion of a controversial marijuana decriminalization ordinance behind closed doors at a meeting this week — prompting criticism from the group that wants the city to enforce the measure.
>> Delta 8 Denton — a new smoke shop that's opening today with a timely celebration. The new storefront and its inventory will feature local artists, custom product and a place to hang out.
>> The Corinth mayor election, in which a longtime city office candidate faces the current (and longtime) mayor.
(Find all of the DRC's coverage on the May 6 election on the Elections webpage.)
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
