Denton could have a little rain this morning to ring in the new week. There’s a 20% chance of showers before noon. For the rest of the day, skies will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of about 50 degrees and a low of about 38 degrees.
Monday merriment
A living Christmas card
Still have shopping to do? A Living Christmas Card Quartet might set the mood while searching for the perfect gifts. These Victorian carolers are strolling through the Shops at Highland Village tonight singing old-fashioned carols.
Where: The Shops at Highland Village, 1701 Shoal Creek
Lights on the lake
Shopping isn’t the only way to get into the holiday spirit. Take a trip to Little Elm’s light festival, featuring pictures with Santa, food trucks, a hot air balloon glow, Ferris wheel, carousel and an ice-skating rink. Tickets are available for purchase online and at the gate.
When: Today through Dec. 27, 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Little Elm Lakefront, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway
On the books
Ornament making
If it’s hard to find ways to entertain kids while they’re off for winter break, Wildflower Art Studio has it covered. Wrangle the kids and let them express their creativity by crafting ornaments.
The studio’s kids camp is open to those in kindergarten through fifth grade. They’ll make two clay ornaments and receive instructions to keep creating at home.
When: Tomorrow, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Wildflower Art Studio, 715 N. Locust St.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.