Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 8:51 pm
Good morning, Denton! It's the first Friday of the month, and that means there's plenty to do today around Denton's downtown Square. See what's going on today, tonight and the rest of the weekend around town and maybe even check out something new.
>> A Swedish fiber company is bringing better internet access to residents in rural Denton County who otherwise would have limited options when it comes to connectivity. Open Infra has already installed tech in Pilot Point, Aubrey, Krugerville, Oak Point, Little Elm and, currently, in Ponder.
>> There were three reported drownings in three days at Lewisville Lake this week. All three of the drownings are swimming-related. Texas Game Wardens said that between Memorial Day and Fourth of July, they consistently see an increase in open-water drownings.
>> Denton was mentioned in a clue on Jeopardy this week as one of two possible places where Texas toast was created, the other being Beaumont. We did some digging to try to find out.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
