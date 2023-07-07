Good morning, Denton! It's the first Friday of the month, and that means there's plenty to do today around Denton's downtown Square. See what's going on today, tonight and the rest of the weekend around town and maybe even check out something new.

Keep up with all the updates in news and sports at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags