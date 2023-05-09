Mostly cloudy skies. High 88F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 6:37 am
Good morning, Denton! Today is National Fentanyl Awareness Day, so there will be an event held at the Denton Square tonight to offer information and resources on fentanyl overdose prevention.
Keep up with all the updates in news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> In observance of Fentanyl Awareness Day, the UNT Police Department is hosting a community event that will take place tonight at the Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Judge Brody Shanklin will be there as a guest speaker.
>> Commencement for Denton’s colleges will take place this weekend! We know these ceremonies and the lead up to them can make things quite busy, so we’ve put together a list of frequently asked questions surrounding graduation and commencement to help your weekend run smoothly.
>> Voting is now open to decide which special pet will replace incumbent Elvis Stripling as Denton’s new pet mayor. And, June 2 is the last day to submit your pet as a candidate for the job, so start your campaign now!
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
