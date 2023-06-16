Partly cloudy. Hot. High 93F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 5:27 am
Good morning, Denton! Two popular Denton bars suddenly closed due to management's failure to address employee grievances, and the trial of Charles Williams Jr. winds down with a guilty verdict.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> Paschall Bar and Andy’s Basement are temporarily closed after employees walked out due to management not granting requests for increased wages and security.
>> Charles Williams Jr. was found guilty on all three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant yesterday. The jury deliberated on the case of the man who shot at three Corinth officers in February 2021 for 7.5 hours before coming to their decision.
>> There’s no shortage of activities to do in Denton this Father’s Day weekend! From a showing of The Mummy at the Bearded Monk to Latin Night at El Taco H, there’s sure to be a fun event for you and the father figure in your life to attend.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
