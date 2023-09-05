Abundant sunshine. Hot. High 102F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 12:16 am
Good morning, Denton! UNT's volleyball team started the week off with a win against Texas Tech, while the North Texas football team works to recover from their loss against Cal on Saturday.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> Following their loss to Cal at the season opener, the Mean Green hopes to redeem themselves this Saturday when they play at Florida International. Let’s look back at what happened at the last game in this season’s first edition of What We Learned.
>> UNT volleyball conquered Texas Tech at their Monday night game, proving that the team is on its way to finding the consistency they’ve been working toward.
>> Denise Thurston Newton has loved airbrushing since she airbrushed her first car in 1992. Now, she operates the Aerose Artistry art studio in downtown Denton, where she creates airbrush commission pieces for people all around the world.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
