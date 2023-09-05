Good morning, Denton! UNT's volleyball team started the week off with a win against Texas Tech, while the North Texas football team works to recover from their loss against Cal on Saturday.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags