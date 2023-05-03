Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 81F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 5:27 am
Good morning, Denton! There's a chance of storms today, but don't let that slow down the momentum of a good day. There's plenty of local news and sports to catch up on.
>> Home prices have grown at more than double the pace of wages since 2010, and lower-wage homebuyers in Denton County are still being priced out of the market by the growing cost of homes. What does that mean for the future?
>> All of UNT’s sports teams scored above the 930 mark on the NCAA’s latest Academic Progress Rate report. The North Texas tennis team got a perfect multi-year score of 1,000, while football received a multi-year score of 953. Go Mean Green!
>> Fitness Factory, a local performance center, is celebrating its five-year anniversary with a new 5,000-square-foot space. You can get an intense workout, practice your golf swing, get your back aligned and walk out with a green smoothie afterwards at the new fitness facility.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
