A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 6:11 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton! As we've seen time and again, Denton County's population seems to get bigger by the minute. And our area schools are trying to keep up.
Read more about their efforts and keep up with all of today's latest news at DentonRC.com.
>> The expansion of Aubrey ISD campuses as its student population grows — the district recently bought 71 acres as part of a $354 million voter-approved purchase.
>> What's to come of the alleged murder of a 3-year-old Denton boy. A trial date was recently set for his grandmother, who is alleged to have pushed the boy, causing a fatal brain injury.
>> The start of March Madness, which will feature several Denton-area alumni — sports reporter John Fields covers the locals to watch this season.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
