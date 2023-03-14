Good morning, Denton! As we've seen time and again, Denton County's population seems to get bigger by the minute. And our area schools are trying to keep up.

Read more about their efforts and keep up with all of today's latest news at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags