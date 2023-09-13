Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 8:32 pm
Good morning, Denton! A new budget was recently approved for the 2024 fiscal year, and the Denton City Council wants to add a new polling location for early voting in the next election.
>> Denton County commissioners approved a $396 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year. A tax rate of 18.9485 cents per $100 property valuation, which is the lowest tax rate Denton County has had since 1986, was also approved.
>> A “majority” of the Denton City Council supports the MLK Center in South Denton being added as an early voting location for November’s special election.
>> The headliners for the 43rd annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival have been announced! Brave Combo, Jimmie Vaughan & the Tilt-a-Whirl Band and Fly Naked will take the main stage at the festival. Fly Naked features Peter Weller of RoboCop fame.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
