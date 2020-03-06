Keep Denton Beautiful re-upped its call for volunteers for the Great American Cleanup scheduled for Saturday morning, March 21.
Volunteers are asked to report to the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St., at 8:30 a.m. to get supplies, a free t-shirt (while supplies last) and their assignment. Volunteers then report back between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a free lunch and after party. KDB plans prizes for largest group of volunteers, most bags collected and oddest item found.
For more information and to register by the March 10 deadline, visit kdb.org.