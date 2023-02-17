Sonia Redwine, director of the RISE center at UNT, demonstrates the proper way to administer Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, during North Texas Overdose Awareness Day in Denton last August. The city of Denton is expected to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements from Johnson & Johnson that will be used to increase Narcan training and distribution among city personnel.
The city of Denton will be receiving a few hundred thousand dollars in funds from an opioid settlement agreement with major pharmaceutical distributors.
In a late January staff report, the city noted that the funds would be used to address an identified need in education, public safety and staff training to respond to opioid incidents and purchasing medical supplies to treat opioid overdoses.
A total of $458,000 has been allocated to the city through the settlement agreement and will be distributed over 18 years with an annual payment of approximately $25,000 from Johnson & Johnson, confirmed Stuart Birdseye, city spokesperson.
The city is also projected to receive approximately $104,000 from another settlement with Johnson & Johnson. Denton would receive a lump sum, but the city has not determined how those funds will be used.
Birdseye said that the city also plans to participate in settlements against the drug companies Endo and Teva, but hasn’t received any formal settlement announcements, and is monitoring other potential settlements with Allegran, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
“Once a timeline for distribution is received, the city will assess need and match potential uses with a core strategy and eligible use,” Birdseye wrote in a Feb. 6 email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Birdseye said the Johnson & Johnson settlements provided an outline of core strategies and a detailed list of approved funds usage.
The first strategy involves expanding training for the use of the opioid overdose treatment Narcan, or naloxone, for first responders, schools and community support groups. It also outlines increasing Narcan distribution to individuals who are uninsured or whose insurance doesn’t cover the treatment, Birdseye said.
Birdseye said funds from the settlement will also be allocated for the ongoing purchase and supply of Narcan. The city identified that it was essential to continue training Denton fire and police personnel on how to administer Narcan and their response to opioid-related incidents “as a need and encounters with individuals requiring assistance increases,” Birdseye said.
The Denton Fire Department saw a slight increase in EMS call volume for suspected opioid-related incidents, from 195 in 2020 to 206 in 2022, according to statistics provided by EMS Battalion Chief Brad Lahart.
Yet, Lahart pointed out that they had seen a dramatic increase in total EMS call volume, from 9,758 calls in 2020 to 11,849 in 2022, which was a 21% increase. Opioid-related calls as a percentage of EMS calls, he said, has gone from about 2.0% to 1.7% of the total EMS calls.
“What does all of this mean?” Lahart asked. “Based on 2020 percentages, if we had remained constant, we would have seen our numbers be at 236 for 2022, but in reality we were at 206.”
Lahart reiterated that the numbers provided were just suspected opioid-related EMS incidents and not actually confirmed incidents.
“The actual numbers can be different either up or down,” he said.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.