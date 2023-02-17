Narcan administration
Sonia Redwine, director of the RISE center at UNT, demonstrates the proper way to administer Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, during North Texas Overdose Awareness Day in Denton last August. The city of Denton is expected to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements from Johnson & Johnson that will be used to increase Narcan training and distribution among city personnel.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The city of Denton will be receiving a few hundred thousand dollars in funds from an opioid settlement agreement with major pharmaceutical distributors.

In a late January staff report, the city noted that the funds would be used to address an identified need in education, public safety and staff training to respond to opioid incidents and purchasing medical supplies to treat opioid overdoses.

Narcan (Naloxone) Opioid Reversal Drug

Narcan nasal spray is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. 

