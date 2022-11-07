Early voting 2022
After early voting in Denton County Oct. 24 through Nov. 4, about 1,500 more voters cast ballots between during early voting, for a total of 218,077, compared to the 216,541 people who voted early in the November 2018 general election.

Denton County saw a slight increase in the number of ballots cast during early voting Oct. 24 through Nov. 4, compared to 2018's midterm elections and a large increase in the number of registered voters.

The Denton County Elections Administration reported in a Nov. 7 email that 607,858 people are now registered to vote in Denton County, nearly 100,000 more people than who were registered to vote — 511,497 — in the November 2018 general election, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Denton County voter registration figures.

